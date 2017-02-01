Woman faces arson charge for abandone...

Woman faces arson charge for abandoned Paradise Grill blaze

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to the Paradise Bar and Grill building blaze that happened on Jan. 9. The abandoned building, located at 955 West South Boulevard, was the scene of a large 2-alarm fire that was immediately deemed suspicious because there were no connected electrical services. According to court documents, Randall was interviewed Thursday and admitted to following through on a threat by setting clothes on fire inside the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need some advice 17 hr Ares 2
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Tue DGformeremployee123 998
lottery now Jan 27 ThomasA 1
New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 Yessir 6
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 Meds 1
News Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom... Jan 10 Florence05 1
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC