Woman faces arson charge for abandoned Paradise Grill blaze

A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to the Paradise Bar and Grill building blaze that happened on Jan. 9. The abandoned building, located at 955 West South Boulevard, was the scene of a large 2-alarm fire that was immediately deemed suspicious because there were no connected electrical services. According to court documents, Randall was interviewed Thursday and admitted to following through on a threat by setting clothes on fire inside the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.