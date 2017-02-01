Woman faces arson charge for abandoned Paradise Grill blaze
A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to the Paradise Bar and Grill building blaze that happened on Jan. 9. The abandoned building, located at 955 West South Boulevard, was the scene of a large 2-alarm fire that was immediately deemed suspicious because there were no connected electrical services. According to court documents, Randall was interviewed Thursday and admitted to following through on a threat by setting clothes on fire inside the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need some advice
|17 hr
|Ares
|2
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Tue
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC