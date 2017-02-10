Widow leads charge in home for homeless military veterans
A Montgomery woman has taken the lead to fulfill what she considers a glaring need in Montgomery, a temporary shelter for homeless military veterans. There doesn't look like much now on 12 East Fairview Avenue but Wanda Kraemer says it will be when all the hammering and sawing are finished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|18 hr
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan '17
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan '17
|Lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC