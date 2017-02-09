Victim killed in Montgomery drive-by shooting identified

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of the man shot and killed during a drive-by shooting near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Chavez Hamilton, 22, of Montgomery, died from his injuries after being hit by gunshots in the 1100 block of Adams Avenue around 4:45 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the scene where they found Hamilton and two other victims, all suffering gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.