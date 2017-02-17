Tulane target Jatarvious Whitlow found his honey hole in Auburn

Class 2A back of the year JaTarvious Whitlow of LaFayette Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, during the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Football banquet in Montgomery, Ala. The level of theatrics in recruiting continues to grow, with Alabama's Jatarvious Whitlow adding his own unique twist to his announcement, which involved the tossing of a Tulane hat, and the unveiling process that included a Honey Bun box as a prop.

