Tulane target Jatarvious Whitlow foun...

Tulane target Jatarvious Whitlow found his honey hole in Auburn

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Class 2A back of the year JaTarvious Whitlow of LaFayette Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, during the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Football banquet in Montgomery, Ala. The level of theatrics in recruiting continues to grow, with Alabama's Jatarvious Whitlow adding his own unique twist to his announcement, which involved the tossing of a Tulane hat, and the unveiling process that included a Honey Bun box as a prop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Tue DGformeremployee123 998
lottery now Jan 27 ThomasA 1
New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 Yessir 6
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 Meds 1
News Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom... Jan 10 Florence05 1
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
News New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th... Jan 6 ThomasA 2
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,476,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC