Tough, talented prosecutors round out newly expanded Violent Crime Unit
Montgomery's murder rate has prompted the District Attorney's Office to take action and make changes in order to tackle the growing caseload. The unit that prosecutes violent crimes has been expanded in order to handle the city's 128 pending homicide cases.
