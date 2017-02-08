Taking A Stand
Civil rights activist Bob Zellner speaks about his family's KKK roots, as his father was a Klansman, growing up in southern Alabama and his active involvement in the civil rights movement at Eastern Mennonite University on Wednesday. Zellner meets Betty Lee, the lead custodian at Eastern Mennonite University, during a visit to the school for Black History Month.
