Spike in car thefts in Montgomery, Prattville
Police in Montgomery and Prattville are urging drivers to take precautions as authorities continue to combat a rise in car thefts. On Sunday, investigators say four cars were broken into in the parking lot at Glynwood Baptist Church on McQueen Smith Road in Prattville as the congregation worshiped inside.
