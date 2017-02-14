South Haven nursing home to lose Medi...

South Haven nursing home to lose Medicare and Medicaid services

13 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Beginning on March 1st, South Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center in Montgomery will no longer participate in Medicaid or Medicare program, according to officials. In a statement, the spokesperson for the facility said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Alabama Department of Public Health notified management that they decided to terminate provider agreements with the facility last week.

