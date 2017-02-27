'Severely neglected' boy in Alabama DHR custody after arrests
Court documents are starting to paint a picture of the conditions a 6-year-old boy was forced to live in before Montgomery police and the Alabama Department of Human Resources intervened with a welfare check and subsequent arrests. The investigation centers on a residence on Will Newton Drive in Montgomery where authorities found a "severely neglected" child with infections and blisters that caused holes to form on the bottoms of his feet.
