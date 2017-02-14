Second Bojangles' restaurant opening in Montgomery

The restaurant, which will be located at 2955 E. South Blvd. near Troy Highway, will begin the festivities at 5:30 a.m., with the first 50 dine-in customers receiving $5 gift cards. Along with free food giveaways throughout the day, Bojangles' will offer prizes and hold a drawing to win breakfast from the restaurant for a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.