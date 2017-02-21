Sales tax on groceries target of task force

Task force will look at ending state sales on groceries Four percent levy long criticized as disproportionately hurting working, middle class Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2m5otHQ Gov. Robert Bentley on Tuesday formally established a task force to seek ways to repeal the state sales tax on groceries, a long-sought and always-missed goal for many groups. Gov. Robert Bentley signs an order on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 establishing a task force to look at repealing the state sales tax on groceries.

