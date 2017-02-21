Sales tax on groceries target of task force
Task force will look at ending state sales on groceries Four percent levy long criticized as disproportionately hurting working, middle class Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2m5otHQ Gov. Robert Bentley on Tuesday formally established a task force to seek ways to repeal the state sales tax on groceries, a long-sought and always-missed goal for many groups. Gov. Robert Bentley signs an order on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 establishing a task force to look at repealing the state sales tax on groceries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan '17
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan '17
|Florence05
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC