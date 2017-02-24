Rick Derringer pleads guilty to carrying loaded pistol on plane, in airport
In this Feb. 18, 2006 file photo, Rick Derringer performs during a campaign rally kicking off George Wallace Jr's bid for the office of lieutenant governor in Montgomery, Ala. Prosecutors say Derringer carried a loaded gun in his carry-on bag on a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancun, Mexico, but was stopped after landing in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|23 hr
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Fri
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Yessir
|6
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC