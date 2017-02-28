Renaissance hotel wants to hire 47 at job fair
Renaissance hotel wants to hire 47 at job fair Downtown hotel and spa staffs up for busy spring Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2mBj08w The Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa is planning to hold a job fair next week with the goal of filling 47 open positions. The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 in the hotel's Exhibit Hall B, at 201 Tallapoosa St. in downtown Montgomery.
