Renaissance hotel wants to hire 47 at job fair Downtown hotel and spa staffs up for busy spring Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2mBj08w The Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa is planning to hold a job fair next week with the goal of filling 47 open positions. The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 in the hotel's Exhibit Hall B, at 201 Tallapoosa St. in downtown Montgomery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.