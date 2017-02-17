Red Tail legacy comes full circle
Airmen assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing take great pride in the heritage created for them by the Tuskegee Airmen. USAF F-16C block 30 #88-0399 100 FS Alabama ANG arrives at the 407th AEG where it is assigned to the 134th EFS in support of Operation Inherent Resolve on December 10, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F-22 Raptor.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan '17
|Florence05
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC