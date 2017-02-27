"Rare Alabama" to ask lawmakers to form Rare Disease Coalition
Members of an Alabama group are on their way to Montgomery to petition lawmakers to build a support network for those suffering from rare diseases. Rare Alabama is partnering with Hudson Alpha, UAB Medical Center and Alabama Children's to push for state lawmakers to pass legislation to create a rare disease coalition to reform health care to expand coverage, but also to build a social network among those who suffer from Rare diseases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|9 hr
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC