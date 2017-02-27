"Rare Alabama" to ask lawmakers to fo...

"Rare Alabama" to ask lawmakers to form Rare Disease Coalition

8 hrs ago

Members of an Alabama group are on their way to Montgomery to petition lawmakers to build a support network for those suffering from rare diseases. Rare Alabama is partnering with Hudson Alpha, UAB Medical Center and Alabama Children's to push for state lawmakers to pass legislation to create a rare disease coalition to reform health care to expand coverage, but also to build a social network among those who suffer from Rare diseases.

