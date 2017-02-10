'Put down these guns': Family pleads for peace at vigil for drive-by victim
The search continues for the gunman or gunmen who opened fire on a busy street near downtown Montgomery, killing one man and injuring two others. The prayer service was held at the corner of St. James and Shepard streets in the neighborhood where Hamilton once lived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|22 hr
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan '17
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan '17
|Lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC