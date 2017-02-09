Prichard, county officials take a swing (literally) at fire station renovation
Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner, left, Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, center, and Prichard Fire Chief Fred Chambers, all with sledgehammers, pose with members of the Prichard Fire Department as they celebrate work to renovate the city's Bullshead Fire Station. Prichard and county officials gathered Thursday to celebrate the renovation of a Prichard fire station, with County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood swinging a sledgehammer to help the process along.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 31
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan '17
|Lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC