Prichard, county officials take a swing (literally) at fire station renovation

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner, left, Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, center, and Prichard Fire Chief Fred Chambers, all with sledgehammers, pose with members of the Prichard Fire Department as they celebrate work to renovate the city's Bullshead Fire Station. Prichard and county officials gathered Thursday to celebrate the renovation of a Prichard fire station, with County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood swinging a sledgehammer to help the process along.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.