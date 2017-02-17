Press Releases: The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces ...
The Department awarded Caddell Construction Co., LLC of Montgomery, Alabama the construction contract for the new Embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay. The new Embassy complex will be constructed on the existing 14-acre Embassy site.
