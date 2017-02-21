Preliminary report released in crash involving Montgomery police officer
WSFA 12 News has obtained a copy of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's crash report regarding the collision between an on-duty, undercover Montgomery police officer and a private citizen , now identified for the first time as Mae Francis Williams. The crash happened Feb. 17 on Woodley Road and critically injured Officer Carlos Taylor.
