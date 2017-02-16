Police investigate after MPS bus side...

Police investigate after MPS bus sideswiped in west Montgomery

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating an incident that involved a Montgomery Public School bus being side-swiped by a vehicle Thursday morning. According to officials, a car sideswiped the school bus near E.D Nixon Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need some advice Feb 3 ThomasA 3
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jan 31 DGformeremployee123 998
lottery now Jan 27 ThomasA 1
New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 Yessir 6
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 Meds 1
News Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom... Jan 10 Florence05 1
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan '17 Lambert 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,062 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC