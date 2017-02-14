New Bentley impeachment resolution planned

Two state reps plan new Bentley impeachment resolution Proposal would add new charges to probe of governor and his relationship with an advisor Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2lMkZXp Two state representatives will float a new resolution of impeachment against Gov. Robert Bentley to fellow members of the Alabama House of Representatives. Alabama Governor Robert Bentley walks past his portrait to his State of the State address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Alabama Capitol building in Montgomery, Ala.

