MPD: Injured officer showing signs of improvement, still in critical condition
Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor is showing signs of improvement but is still in critical condition, according to MPD officials. Police Chief Ernest Finley says officers are still with the Taylor family at Baptist South and thanks the community and other law enforcement agencies for the outpouring of support.
