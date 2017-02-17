Montgomery's Octavia Spencer to host NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

Montgomery's own Octavia Spencer will be the host of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' when it returns March 4. Spencer, a native of Montgomery and a 1988 graduate of Jefferson Davis High School, is also a graduate of Auburn University where she earned a degree in English. Making her big screen debut in the 1996 movie 'A Time to Kill', Spencer played in many small roles until 2011 when her career took off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.