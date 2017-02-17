Montgomery's Octavia Spencer to host ...

Montgomery's Octavia Spencer to host NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Montgomery's own Octavia Spencer will be the host of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' when it returns March 4. Spencer, a native of Montgomery and a 1988 graduate of Jefferson Davis High School, is also a graduate of Auburn University where she earned a degree in English. Making her big screen debut in the 1996 movie 'A Time to Kill', Spencer played in many small roles until 2011 when her career took off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Feb 10 Millie williams 999
I need some advice Feb 3 ThomasA 3
lottery now Jan 27 ThomasA 1
New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 Yessir 6
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan '17 Meds 1
News Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom... Jan '17 Florence05 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC