Montgomery woman thanks LifeSouth for saving her life
Jenny Dodson said she is "glad" she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year because it required her to lean on her faith and gave her a testimony. Now, that she is cancer-free and just celebrated her one year anniversary with her husband, Rad, she says her future is bright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 31
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan '17
|Lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC