Montgomery teacher arrested, accused of having sexual relationship with student
A teacher at Montgomery's alternative school, Progressive Academy of Creative Education, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Latasia Taylor-Hunter, 32, a history teacher, was arrested Monday by Montgomery police and charged with school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 31
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan '17
|Lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC