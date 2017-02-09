Montgomery synagogue addresses anti-Semitism with Anti-Defamation League

Montgomery Rabbis say in just the past couple weeks alone, over 30 Jewish organizations have been the target of bomb threats across the U.S. A Jewish community center in Birmingham received a bomb threat in January and the rise in anti-Semitism has prompted a local synagogue to take action. From a resurgence in swastika graffiti to a wave of bomb threats and threatening phone calls targeting Jewish community centers across the country, Rabbi Scott Kramer says it's hard not to look at the political landscape and the rise in nationalism.

