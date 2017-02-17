Montgomery police officer, 1 other suffer life-threatening injuries in crash
A Montgomery police officer and one other person suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department. The crash scene is at Woodley Road and Woodley Park Drive, which is right across the street from Peter Crump Elementary.
