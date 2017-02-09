Montgomery police ID man killed in drive-by shooting near downtown
Montgomery police identified the man killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon near downtown as 22-year-old Chavez Hamilton. Hamilton, of Montgomery, and two other men were shot in the 1100 block of Adams Avenue at around 4:45 p.m., police said.
