Montgomery officials commemorate deadly fire from 50 years ago
Montgomery Fire-Rescue and the Department of Public Safety hosted a small ceremony Tuesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Dale's Penthouse Restaurant fire that claimed the lives of 26. Back in the mid-60s, Dale's Penthouse was easily one of Montgomery's fanciest restaurants. On that Tuesday night in 1967, there were between 75 and 100 people on the top floor of the then Walter Briggs Apartment building.
