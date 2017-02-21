Montgomery groups organize town hall meeting to discuss Trump, Congress
Across the country there have been multiple town hall meetings regarding the new Trump administration and new U.S. Congress, and some of those meetings have gotten rather heated. The groups Together We Will and Cafe Resistance organized a citizen town hall meeting Thursday evening in Montgomery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Yessir
|6
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC