Montgomery Co. authorities searching for missing woman believed to be in danger

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks following an altercation at a Montgomery residence. Christina Ann Haywood Bloss was last seen on Feb. 18 after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation at 30 Pinewood Drive.

