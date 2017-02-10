Montgomery abortion provider Dr. Will...

Montgomery abortion provider Dr. Willie Parker talks religious beliefs, Alabama football in upcom...

6 hrs ago

Parker, one of the few abortion providers in Alabama and Mississippi, discussed his upcoming memoir, "Life's Work," in a recent interview with New York Times Magazine. Parker grew up in a Christian household in the Deep South but after reading an interpretation of the Good Samaritan in a sermon by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he realized that to a "true Christian, he must show compassion for all women regardless of their needs," according to a synopsis of "Life's Work."

