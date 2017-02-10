Montgomery abortion provider Dr. Willie Parker talks religious beliefs, Alabama football in upcom...
Parker, one of the few abortion providers in Alabama and Mississippi, discussed his upcoming memoir, "Life's Work," in a recent interview with New York Times Magazine. Parker grew up in a Christian household in the Deep South but after reading an interpretation of the Good Samaritan in a sermon by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he realized that to a "true Christian, he must show compassion for all women regardless of their needs," according to a synopsis of "Life's Work."
