MGM adds new skycap service to better serve passengers

Montgomery Regional Airport is announcing a new service to give passengers a helping hand to assist with their travel needs. According to Montgomery regional officials, skycaps services will be available beginning Feb. 1. They will be positioned at the entrance of the departure doors to assist passengers with luggage and to provide wheelchair services to the airline gates as needed.

