MGM adds new skycap service to better serve passengers
Montgomery Regional Airport is announcing a new service to give passengers a helping hand to assist with their travel needs. According to Montgomery regional officials, skycaps services will be available beginning Feb. 1. They will be positioned at the entrance of the departure doors to assist passengers with luggage and to provide wheelchair services to the airline gates as needed.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need some advice
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 31
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
