Meet Lou DiBella: the prospective new owner of the Biscuits
Lou DiBella, owner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels and DiBella Entertainment, anticipates owning another Minor League Baseball team soon: the Montgomery Biscuits. DiBella, along with investor Gary Green and baseball veteran Todd Parnell, have begun the process of buying the Biscuits after the current owner, Sherrie Myers, confirmed intentions to sell.
Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
