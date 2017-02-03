Martha Roby given increased role in n...

Martha Roby given increased role in new Congress

Read more: Alabama Live

Rep. Martha Roby, R-Montgomery, said she was given a platform to be a stronger advocate for Alabama's military community, including being a booster of bringing the F-35A fighter jet to Montgomery, through her committee assignments in the new Congress. Roby will partly be in charge of deciding the country's military budget as a member of the House Appropriations Committee's Defense Subcommittee.

