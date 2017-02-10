Marsh bill allows more tax credits for Alabama Accountability Act
Sen. Quinton Ross, left, and Sen. Del Marsh, president pro tem, on the Senate floor Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during the first day of the regular legislative session in Montgomery, Ala. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, who led the controversial passage of the Alabama Accountability Act four years ago, wants to expand the tax credits available to those who donate to scholarship programs created by the school choice law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan '17
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan '17
|Lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC