Marsh bill allows more tax credits for Alabama Accountability Act

Sen. Quinton Ross, left, and Sen. Del Marsh, president pro tem, on the Senate floor Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during the first day of the regular legislative session in Montgomery, Ala. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, who led the controversial passage of the Alabama Accountability Act four years ago, wants to expand the tax credits available to those who donate to scholarship programs created by the school choice law.

