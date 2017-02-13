Man arrested after being featured in ...

Man arrested after being featured in WSFA's 'County Road 12' segment

7 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A man recently featured in a WSFA 12 News County Road 12 segment has been arrested after police saw the story on-air. The piece about Ronald Edwards aired on Feb. 10 and featured the Montgomery resident who has captured the hearts of many commuters for what he does before he has to go to work, himself.

