Late singer depicted in mural in Alabama hometown
In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, artists Sunny Paulk, foreground, and Corey Spearman put the finishing touches on a mural of Nat King Cole on the side of a building in downtown Montgomery, Ala. Cole was born in Montgomery in 1919 and died 52 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan '17
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan '17
|Florence05
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC