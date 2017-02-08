Judicial override bill passes committee

Judicial override bill passes committee

13 hrs ago Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

Senate committee approves bill ending judicial override Legislation would prevent judges from overriding sentencing recommendations in capital cases A Senate committee Wednesday narrowly approved a bill that would end Alabama's practice of allowing judges to override jury recommendations in capital cases.

