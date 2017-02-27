Hurricane Electric Adds Point of Presence at RSA Dexter Avenue Data Center in Montgomery, Alabama

Hurricane Electric , the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone , today announced the completion of the latest step in the expansion of its global Internet backbone with the launch of a new Point of Presence at The Retirement Systems of Alabama Dexter Avenue Data Center . Located at 445 Dexter Avenue, Montgomery, AL, this is With combined federal, state and local government agencies comprising one quarter of Montgomery's workforce, the city and surrounding regions have experienced steadily increasing demand for faster Internet connectivity and additional capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.