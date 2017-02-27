Hurricane Electric Adds Point of Pres...

Hurricane Electric Adds Point of Presence at RSA Dexter Avenue Data Center in Montgomery, Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Information Technology

Hurricane Electric , the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone , today announced the completion of the latest step in the expansion of its global Internet backbone with the launch of a new Point of Presence at The Retirement Systems of Alabama Dexter Avenue Data Center . Located at 445 Dexter Avenue, Montgomery, AL, this is With combined federal, state and local government agencies comprising one quarter of Montgomery's workforce, the city and surrounding regions have experienced steadily increasing demand for faster Internet connectivity and additional capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Sat Moreland 47
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Feb 24 ThomasA 5
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Feb 10 Millie williams 999
I need some advice Feb 3 ThomasA 3
lottery now Jan 27 ThomasA 1
New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 Yessir 6
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC