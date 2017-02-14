Alabama House approves 'sanctuary campus' bill Legislation would pull state funds from colleges found to be in violation of immigration law Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2lO6F0f The Alabama House Tuesday evening approved a bill that would allow the attorney general to pull state funds from colleges and universities not in compliance with immigration laws. Alabama House of Representatives gather during the legislative special session on Tuesday, August 23, 2016, at the State House in Montgomery, Ala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.