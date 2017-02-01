High school coach identified as victi...

High school coach identified as victim of fiery I-85 wreck

14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The collision occurred on Interstate 85 north at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and involved a 2007 Freightliner Classic, a 2015 International Tractor and a 2003 Jeep Cherokee. The driver of the Jeep, Gregory Quarles, 48, of Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene.

