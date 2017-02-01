Heavy delays on I-65 SB after crash at the Northern Boulevard
Motorists traveling on I-65 heading into Montgomery may experience delays after a 3-vehicle crash near the Northern Boulevard exit, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. Corporal Jess Thornton says troopers are on the scene working to clear this crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Tue
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC