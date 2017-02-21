Heavy delays, I-65 SB between Prattvi...

Heavy delays, I-65 SB between Prattville, Montgomery after crash

12 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Motorists traveling on I-65 northbound between Prattville and Montgomery are seeing heavy delays after a crash near the 176-mile marker. This area is located near the Millbrook exit.

