Funds come through for WCSO radios

Funds come through for WCSO radios

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

The Walker County Commission will soon be getting bids to replace sheriff department radios in the wake of a recent lightning strike, with state money secured by state Rep. Connie Rowe, R-Jasper, and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, R-Jasper - and by major assistance by Gov. Robert Bentley. The commission met with Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood in a meeting called on Monday that mostly addressed budget matters, but started off with the need for the radios.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Feb 10 Millie williams 999
I need some advice Feb 3 ThomasA 3
lottery now Jan 27 ThomasA 1
New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 Yessir 6
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 Meds 1
News Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom... Jan '17 Florence05 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,991 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC