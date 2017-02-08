Former Alabama governor released from federal prison
In this Nov. 2, 2011 file photo, former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman departs the Federal courthouse in Montgomery, Ala. Siegelman was released Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, from a federal prison in Louisiana where he was serving a six-year sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice, a family spokesman said.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Abrams Stump Grinder Service (Feb '14)
|8 hr
|KEN
|2
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 31
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
