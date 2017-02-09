Formal state intervention begins in M...

Formal state intervention begins in Montgomery schools

8 hrs ago

Alabama superintendent Michael Sentance talks with reporters about formal intervention in Montgomery schools after the Feb. 9, 2017, state board meeting. The Alabama state board of education will now formally intervene in Montgomery County's public schools after unanimously approving a resolution to do so at Thursday's board meeting.

