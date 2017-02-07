Farmers Federation Members Gather for Annual Commodity Organization Meeting
Hale County catfish farmer Townsend Kyser, left, and Federation Governmental and Agricultural Programs Director Brian Hardin network during the Commodity Organizational Meeting in Montgomery Feb. 7. Nearly 700 farmers representing every major commodity grown in Alabama are electing state committee members this week who help chart the course for the state's largest farm organization. The Alabama Farmers Federation's three-day Commodity Organizational Meeting began today and runs through Thursday at the Embassy Suites in Montgomery.
