Family of Gregory Gun to hold vigil on 1-year death anniversary
The family of Gregory Gunn, the man who was fatally shot by a Montgomery police officer in February of 2016, will hold a candlelight prayer vigil in his remembrance. The Gunn family is requesting the support of the community and media for this vigil, which is being held to mark the anniversary of Gunn's shooting death.
