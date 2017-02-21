Family jewelry business to close its ...

Family jewelry business to close its doors after 70 years

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Patricia Montgomery, right, serves customers during Wilkerson's Diamonds going-out-of-business sale in Moulton on Friday. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY] In the 1970s, the Wilkerson family of Bobby Wilkerson, Jennie Wilkerson, W.B. "Pete" Wilkerson and Patricia Wilkerson Montgomery pose for a photo at the family jewelry store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Sat Moreland 47
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Feb 24 ThomasA 5
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Feb 10 Millie williams 999
I need some advice Feb 3 ThomasA 3
lottery now Jan 27 ThomasA 1
New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 Yessir 6
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC