Family jewelry business to close its doors after 70 years
Patricia Montgomery, right, serves customers during Wilkerson's Diamonds going-out-of-business sale in Moulton on Friday. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY] In the 1970s, the Wilkerson family of Bobby Wilkerson, Jennie Wilkerson, W.B. "Pete" Wilkerson and Patricia Wilkerson Montgomery pose for a photo at the family jewelry store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Yessir
|6
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC